New AUKUS space facility being built near Exmouth in Western Australia's remote north-west

A high-tech facility is being built on Western Australia's remote north-west coast under AUKUS efforts to improve "deep-space object tracking", as militaries across the world focus on future warfare involving satellites. Key points: The Exmouth site is the location for a new ground-based radar in the American-led Deep Space Advanced Radar Capability The DARC program has already spent $2.25 billion on the "Space Fence" surveillance radar network to track objects in low Earth orbit