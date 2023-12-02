The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

New AUKUS space facility being built near Exmouth in Western Australia's remote north-west

December 2, 2023
Source: abc.net.au abc.net.au
News Snapshot:
A high-tech facility is being built on Western Australia's remote north-west coast under AUKUS efforts to improve "deep-space object tracking", as militaries across the world focus on future warfare involving satellites. Key points: The Exmouth site is the location for a new ground-based radar in the American-led Deep Space Advanced Radar Capability The Exmouth site is the location for a new ground-based radar in the American-led Deep Space Advanced Radar Capability The DARC program has already spent $2.25 billion on the "Space Fence" surveillance radar network to track objects in low Earth orbit The DARC program has already spent $2.25...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter