70-Hour Work A Week: After Over A Month, What HRs Have To Say On Narayana Murthy's Remark

December 2, 2023
After Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy requested youngsters to work for 70 hours a week, human resource professionals say the remark is not just about the number of hours put in the work but the meaningful impact created in the time invested. Sushil Baveja, chief human resource officer (CHRO), Jindal Stainless, said, “In essence, I believe, it is not just about the hours worked but the meaningful impact created in the time invested. Today’s business landscape offers tremendous opportunities for the youth to excel and unleash potential. As a forward-thinking organisation, we encourage a pragmatic approach that goes beyond...
