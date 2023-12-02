Australia to put artificial intelligence to the test tracking Chinese submarines under AUKUS deal

Australia will join the US and UK to test a new way of tracking Chinese submarines using artificial intelligence, with the news coming a fortnight after Australian naval divers were injured in an incident with a Chinese warship. The US Navy's surveillance and attack aircraft will deploy the technology during Pacific patrols to process large amounts of information gathered from the three nation's sonobuoys, or underwater detection devices. The announcement follows a meeting of the countries' defence officials and forms part of the AUKUS defence agreement. Last month, Australian naval personnel sustained minor injuries when a Chinese warship began operating...