UK Championship 2023: Ronnie O'Sullivan and Ding Junhui share the spoils in hard-fought opening to final

Last updated on .From the section Snooker Ronnie O'Sullivan and Ding Junhui have won the UK Championship 10 times between them UK Championship Venue: Barbican Centre, York Dates: Saturday, 25 November - Sunday, 3 December BBC coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Red Button and BBC iPlayer, as well as the BBC Sport website and mobile app Ronnie O'Sullivan and Ding Junhui are tied at 4-4 after a hard-fought opening session at the UK Championship final. World number one O'Sullivan compiled two breaks of 71 and enjoyed a run of 91 to take a 3-0 lead. However,...