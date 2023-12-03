Cop28 live: UAE climate chief’s comments ‘incredibly concerning’

From 1h ago 05.31 EST Cop28 president claims 'no science' showing fossil fuel phaseout needed Sultan Al Jaber, the UAE president of the Cop28 climate talks, told a meeting that there was no science showing a phase-out of fossil fuels was necessary to limit global heating to 1.5C (2.7F) above preindustrial levels. The Guardian and the Centre for Climate Reporting revealed Al Jaber’s comments today. In a recording of a session in which Al Jaber participated, he said phasing out fossil fuels would not allow sustainable development “unless you want to take the world back into caves”. Al Jaber is...