Dublin riots drag row over facial recognition technology back into spotlight

There was an unwelcome sense of “digital deja vu” this week for opponents of facial recognition technology (FRT). In the wake of the Dublin riots there has been renewed impetus around the potential use of the controversial law-enforcement tool by gardaí. Minister for Justice Helen McEntee reopened a debate on the matter that many hoped had largely been dealt with during the summer. In response to a previous Government effort to include provision for FRT use in body camera legislation, campaigners, civil liberty groups and academics had all weighed in. Under political pressure, the Minister agreed in June to separate...