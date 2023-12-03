Meizu brings smart MYVY Rings, offering wearable AR tech with gesture control: All details

Smart rings have marked the next phase of technological progress, following the advent of smartwatches. Leading tech brands such as Oura, Pi, and others have already unveiled their versions of smart rings, and Samsung is also poised to join the trend. At its Autumn Unbounded Ecological Conference, Meizu, the prominent Chinese electronics corporation, generated considerable attention by unveiling its innovative wearable – the Meizu MYVU Ring, showcasing augmented reality features. Launched under the newly revealed MYVU brand, this smart ring was presented alongside the MYVU Discovery AR smart glasses. Explore further details about this intelligent ring here. As per GizmoChina's...