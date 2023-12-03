Larry Summers on AI governance: OpenAI must cooperate with govt for national security and regulatory issues

Larry Summers, recently appointed as a board member at the artificial intelligence startup OpenAI , expressed the significance of the company's work as "extraordinarily important." He emphasized the importance of OpenAI operating as a "corporation with a conscience." According to a report from Bloomberg, Larry Summers stated on Bloomberg Television's Wall Street Week with David Westin that OpenAI has to be prepared to cooperate with key government officials on regulatory issues, on national security issues, on development of technology issues. The statements provide insight into the focus of Summers, a former US treasury secretary, in his role at the Silicon...