Got $1,000? 3 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy in December

Given their high growth prospects and attractive valuations, these three growth stocks could deliver superior returns over the next three quarters. The Canadian equity markets have been rising since the beginning of November amid the expectations that there will be no further rate hikes as inflation shows signs of easing. The S&P/TSX Composite Index has risen over 8% since the beginning of November. Amid improving investors’ sentiments, here are three top Canadian stocks that have the potential to outperform the markets over the next three years. Nuvei Nuvei (TSX:NVEI) is a fintech company that allows its clients to utilize its...