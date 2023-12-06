India redefining need for regulations on data protection, BJP’s Baijayant Panda says at tech summit

“India has developed the confidence to not wait for others to take the lead but to help shape the global landscape on regulations concerning privacy and data protection,” he added. Panda was giving the keynote address on Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDP Act), 2023, at the summit, organised by the External Affairs Ministry and New Delhi-based think-tank Carnegie India. New Delhi: India has not only demonstrated its capabilities in cutting-edge technologies but is also redefining the need for regulations on privacy and data protection, BJP’s national vice-president Baijayant Panda said at the Global Technology Summit in New Delhi Tuesday....