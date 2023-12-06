20-minute treatment found to improve brains of Alzheimer's patients

Our free email updates are the best way to get headlines direct to your inbox Our free email updates are the best way to get headlines direct to your inbox Electrical stimulation of the brain can be used to improve mental processes in Alzheimer's patients, according to a new study. Researchers found that twice-daily current stimulation sessions of around 20 minutes improved the memory and overall cognitive performance of elderly people living with the condition. The innovative technology, known as transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS), could also be used as a treatment to improve brain plasticity in Alzheimer's sufferers -...