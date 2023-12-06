DVYE: 10% Yield With 3 Red Flags

Oleksii Liskonih This article series aims at evaluating ETFs (exchange-traded funds) regarding past performance and portfolio metrics. Reviews with updated data are posted when necessary. DVYE strategy and portfolio iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) started investing operations on 02/23/2012 and tracks the Dow Jones Emerging Markets Select Dividend Index. It has 109 holdings, a 12-month trailing yield of 10.15%, and a total expense ratio of 0.49%. Dividends are paid quarterly. As described by S&P Dow Jones Indices, the underlying index includes stocks incorporated in emerging markets (S&P Emerging BMI). Chinese companies must be listed in Hong Kong or the...