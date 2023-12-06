Early Galaxy S25 rumor claims Samsung may ditch Samsung for Sony

What you need to know Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus are rumored to use Sony's imaging sensors. However, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will continue with the flagship ISOCELL sensor. OnePlus recently tapped Sony for its first foldable and the recent OnePlus 12, featuring its LYT series of sensors. The launch of the Galaxy S24 series is rumored to be just a month away, and we are already hearing what its successor will incorporate in terms of optics. Samsung seems to be taking the same route as OnePlus as seen with the recent OnePlus Open and newly launched OnePlus 12, both...