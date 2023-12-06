China could use a foldable helicopter to collect samples on Mars

China's Zhurong Mars rover captured this panorama of the Red Planet. Visible in the foreground are the rover's solar panels and communications equipment. A new journal article outlines the design for a quadcopter that could assist China's mission to collect samples from Mars. China is aiming to launch an ambitious Mars sample return mission around 2028 or 2030. A presentation by a China National Space Administration (CNSA) official earlier this year also suggested that a helicopter is part of the mission planning. A paper published in the journal Acta Astronautica and authored by researchers with the State Key Laboratory of...