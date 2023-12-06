There was something enormously appealing about the original Smart, latterly called the Smart ForTwo to distinguish itself from other models made by the brand. Designed to seat just two, and with a length of just 2.5m (8.2ft) that allowed it, in some markets, to be legally parked nose-in to the kerb, it still managed to have the same safety performance as a big Mercedes saloon. – That’s largely because Mercedes designed and built the Smart, having originally created the brand in collaboration with watchmaker Swatch. When Swatch pulled out, Mercedes carried on alone, but in spite of a later link-up...