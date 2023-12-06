UK minister demands answers for security failings at Sellafield

Cybersecurity vulnerabilities at the UK’s most hazardous nuclear site must be urgently addressed and explanations given for any shortcomings, a cabinet minister has demanded. Claire Coutinho, secretary of state for energy security and net zero, wrote to the chief executive of the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA), David Peattie, saying allegations by the Guardian about failings in cybersecurity at Sellafield in Cumbria needed “urgent attention”. The reports of an alleged cyber attack at Sellafield are deeply concerning. While they have strongly refuted allegations of a successful cyber attack, I have written to the @NDAgovuk for a full explanation. I will be...