Why OpenAI staff lobbied for Sam Altman’s return

Nothing like that has come out, though there have been revelations of tensions within OpenAI over his fundraising for an outside chip venture, including seeking funding in the Middle East, and a dispute with former board member Helen Toner over a research paper she had co-written that was critical of the company. It was Altman’s pattern of behaviour, rather than a single egregious action, that caused the board to lose trust in him, said a person with direct knowledge of the board’s thinking, who requested anonymity. OpenAI President Greg Brockman. Bloomberg After Altman’s firing, former OpenAI employee Geoffrey Irving publicly...