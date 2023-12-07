New Honda Accord appears one step closer to Australia

Is a new 11th-generation Honda Accord sedan on the horizon for Australia? According to recently published government approval documents, what appears to be the new-generation Honda Accord four-door sedan has been approved for sale in Australia. This new listing refers to the vehicle that’s approved for sale as the “Accord 4DR SED 80”, whereas the older listing for the current model was last updated in 2021 and is called the “Accord 4DR SED 70”. For more Motoring related news and videos check out Motoring >> It’s not uncommon for vehicles already on sale in Australia to receive new government approval...