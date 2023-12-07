Time running out for EU’s Artificial Intelligence Act

The generative AI boom has sent governments worldwide scrambling to regulate the emerging technology, but it also has raised the risk of upending a European Union push to approve the world’s first comprehensive artificial intelligence rules. The 27-nation bloc’s Artificial Intelligence Act has been hailed as a pioneering rulebook. But with time running out, it’s uncertain if the EU’s three branches of government can thrash out a deal Wednesday in what officials hope is a final round of closed-door talks. Europe’s yearslong efforts to draw up AI guardrails have been bogged down by the recent emergence of generative AI systems...