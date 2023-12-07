Quadcopter to aid China's Mars sample collection, study says

As both NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) are planning ways to retrieve the initial samples of Martian material for extensive study on Earth, the Mars Perseverance rover stands as the inaugural stage in this global, interplanetary collaboration. Now, research has proposed a device – a foldable quadcopter that could aid China in its mission to retrieve sample materials from Mars. Foldable Mars rotorcraft enhances efficiency The study stated that this foldable Mars quadcopter improves the efficiency and flexibility of Mars sample return tasks. This concept was proposed by the Harbin Institute of Technology and China Academy of Space...