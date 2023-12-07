Duke Energy disconnects CATL batteries from Marine Corps base over security concerns

U.S. utility company Duke Energy said on Wednesday it had disconnected large-scale batteries made by Chinese company CATL from North Carolina Marine Corps base Camp Lejeune after lawmakers and experts raised concerns about the battery supplier's close links to China's ruling Communist Party. A number of Republican and Democratic lawmakers have sounded the alarm over potential security threats posed by Chinese storage batteries, arguing the U.S. risks building a critical dependency on its top rival for the devices that may have cyber vulnerabilities and put energy grids at risk. Duke Energy used the CATL batteries in its facility leased at...