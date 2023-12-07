The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Radical Honda concept to debut alongside new 'electric vehicle series' in early 2024

December 7, 2023
Source: 7news.com.au 7news.com.au
News Snapshot:
Honda has partially revealed a new concept that will make its debut at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The automaker says the as-yet unnamed concept will be part of a display showing its “new EV [electric vehicle] series for global markets”. Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe will whip the covers off the concept and other vehicles on January 9, Las Vegas time. Unfortunately Honda hasn’t provided any details about the new electric concept. The teaser image (above) shows it will have a distinctive sharply wedged body that includes a bonnet and front windscreen drawn in one straight line....
