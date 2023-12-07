Strong day of trading in Dublin as interest rate hopes lift global markets

The London Stock Exchange. The export-heavy FTSE 100 index rose by 0.34% to 7,515.38 on Wednesday, while the more domestically-focused FTSE Mid-Cap 250 index gained 0.97% to 18,666.73. Photograph: Nicholas T Ansell/PA Wire It was a strong day of trading for Euronext Dublin and global peers on Wednesday, as statements from central bankers and positive economic data continues to fuel the hope that a cycle of interest rate hikes may have come to an end. Dublin It was a positive day of trading overall on the Irish Stock Exchange on Wednesday as the ISEQ All Share Index gained 1.24 per...