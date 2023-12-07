Duke Energy disconnects CATL batteries from Marine Corps base Camp Lejeune

U.S. utility company Duke Energy has disconnected CATL industrial-scale energy storage batteries on North Carolina Marine Corps base Camp Lejeune after lawmakers and experts raised concerns about the battery supplier's close links to China's ruling Communist Party. A number of Republican and Democratic lawmakers have sounded the alarm over potential security threats posed by Chinese storage batteries, arguing the United States risks building a critical dependency on its top rival for the devices that may have cyber vulnerabilities and put energy grids at risk. Duke Energy used large-scale batteries made by Chinese company CATL in its facility leased at Camp...