The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Duke Energy disconnects CATL batteries from Marine Corps base Camp Lejeune

December 7, 2023
Source: devdiscourse.com devdiscourse.com
News Snapshot:
U.S. utility company Duke Energy has disconnected CATL industrial-scale energy storage batteries on North Carolina Marine Corps base Camp Lejeune after lawmakers and experts raised concerns about the battery supplier's close links to China's ruling Communist Party. A number of Republican and Democratic lawmakers have sounded the alarm over potential security threats posed by Chinese storage batteries, arguing the United States risks building a critical dependency on its top rival for the devices that may have cyber vulnerabilities and put energy grids at risk. Duke Energy used large-scale batteries made by Chinese company CATL in its facility leased at Camp...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter