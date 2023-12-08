NWTN Announces Strategic Partnership with China State Construction Engineering Corporation (Middle East)

DUBAi, UAE, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — NWTN Inc. (Nasdaq: NWTN), an eco-conscious mobility technology company bringing passenger-centric green premium mobility solutions to the world (“NWTN” or the “Company”), is thrilled to announce a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with China State Construction Engineering Corporation (Middle East) LLC (CSCEC), marking a significant stride in international cooperation and sustainable development. This partnership sets a new precedent in the pursuit of advancements in new energy vehicles and green hydrogen projects. This pivotal agreement, witnessed by Wang Shaofeng, President of CSCEC Middle East, and Alan Nan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NWTN,...