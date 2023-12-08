The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Apple iPhone 15 Pro compared to Samsung Galaxy 23 Ultra

December 8, 2023
Source: buzz.ie buzz.ie
News Snapshot:
Both Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra were the year's most perfect smartphones. In fact, they are the only two smartphones I called flawless in all my years reviewing handsets. I've been using iPhone 15 Pro as my primary phone for the past two months and below is an extensive review. I've followed that with a recap of my review of the top non-folding Android phone of 2023 - pipping Google Pixel 8 Pro to the post largely because it comes with a built-in S-Pen stylus, the only flagship smartphone to do so. Key new iPhone 15...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter