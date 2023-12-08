Apple-backed study says data breaches in US surge 20% in first nine months of 2023

Data breaches in the US rose by 20% in the first nine months of 2023 as compared to the full year of 2022, according to an Apple -backed study. “The target for cybercriminals was very clear, with a 2023 survey finding that over 80 percent of breaches involved data stored in the cloud," Apple said in a report citing the study. The study was conducted by Massachusetts Institute of Technology Professor Stuart E. Madnick, about a year after the iPhone maker rolled out a new feature -- Advanced Data Protection for iCloud -- to expand end-to-end encryption for data stored...