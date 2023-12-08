Tata Group plans a new iPhone assembly plant in Hosur, will boost Apple's India production

Tata Group is gearing up to construct one of India's largest iPhone assembly plants , aligning with Apple Inc.'s strategy to expand its manufacturing footprint in the country, as per a Bloomberg report. The conglomerate plans to build the factory in Hosur, located in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, sources told the publication. The facility is anticipated to accommodate around 20 assembly lines and aims to employ around 50,000 workers within the next two years. They added that the site is projected to be operational within 12-18 months. Both Apple and Tata did not respond to queries, the report...