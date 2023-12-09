Europe reaches deal on world’s first comprehensive AI rules

EU NEGOTIATORS HAVE clinched a deal on the world’s first comprehensive artificial intelligence rules. The agreement paves the way for legal oversight of technology used in popular generative AI services such as ChatGPT that has promised to transform everyday life and spurred warnings of existential dangers to humanity. Negotiators from the European Parliament and the bloc’s 27 member countries overcame big differences on controversial points including generative AI and police use of facial recognition surveillance to sign a tentative political agreement for the Artificial Intelligence Act. As The Journal reported earlier this year when the legislation began making its way...