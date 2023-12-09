US, allies to 'stand up' for stability across Taiwan Strait

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan announced on Saturday that Washington and its Asian allies are committed to maintaining stability across the Taiwan Strait. Sullivan, during a joint briefing with counterparts from Tokyo and Seoul following a trilateral meeting in South Korea, reiterated their dedication to ensuring freedom of navigation in the disputed South China Sea. In recent weeks, naval vessels from the United States and its Western allies have increased “freedom of navigation” crossings in both the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea. This move aims to emphasize that both areas are considered international waterways, eliciting dissatisfaction from...