China's methane-powered rocket sends satellites into orbit

A rocket manufactured by LandSpace Technology successfully launched three satellites into orbit, marking a significant achievement for the Chinese private rocket startup in its efforts to assess the readiness of its methane and liquid oxygen-powered vehicle for commercial launches. This success has the potential to bolster investor confidence in methane as a viable rocket fuel, offering the promise of cost reduction and supporting cleaner and more efficient reusable rockets. Several private Chinese rocket startups are actively conducting test or commercial launches, aiming to position their products to meet the rising demand in China’s expanding commercial space industry. This comes as...