Chinese methane-powered private rocket sends satellites into orbit

SpaceX’s Starship lifts off during an orbital test mission, on the company’s Boca Chica launchpad near Brownsville, Texas, U.S. April 20, 2023. (Illustrative image, Reuters) A rocket developed by Chinese private space technology startup LandSpace Technology launched three satellites into orbit on Friday. The launch vehicle was powered by a mixture of methane and liquid oxygen. The use of methane in commercial launches could help slash costs and make it easier to reuse rockets. The Zhuque-2 Y-3 mission took off at 5.09 PM on Friday from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the country’s Inner Mongolia region according to Reuters....