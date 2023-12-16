India’s Gati Shakti Masterplan to Go Global, Pioneering New Era in International Infrastructure Development

The PM Gati Shakti masterplan has revolutionised infrastructure development in India since its launch in 2021. Now, the government is planning to offer the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan (PMGS-NMP) across the world, with an immediate focus on developing and underdeveloped countries. India has a plan to first offer PMGS-NMP to immediate neighbours like Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka for the planning and execution of certain cross-border infrastructure projects. Subsequently, as India offers the plan to more and more countries around the world, a distinct product will also be developed for overseas projects, depending on the framework developed for...