People's Bank of China offers record 800 bn Yuan to support fragile economic recovery

China has extended support to its economy by injecting the largest amount of medium-term policy loans ever, recognizing the fragility of the nation’s growth recovery amidst a housing slump and subdued demand. The People’s Bank of China provided commercial lenders with a net 800 billion yuan ($112 billion) of one-year loans while maintaining the interest rate on the funding. This injection surpassed analysts’ expectations, being more than double the anticipated amount according to a Bloomberg survey, and also exceeded the infusion from the previous month. China’s economic challenges persist this year, as the rebound from stringent Covid Zero policies proved...