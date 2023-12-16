Advertisement OPEC Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement S&P Global Commodity Insights, has laid bare the intricate landscape of the 2024 energy market. According to S&P Global, against the backdrop of a turbulent global stage, characterized by economic deceleration and geopolitical uncertainties, the analysts provide insights into the delicate equilibrium between energy supply and demand.The oil market, having weathered an extended period of heightened crude prices, finds itself at a crossroads. Investment and activity outside the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) alliance, notably in the United States, have propelled production growth to unprecedented levels, challenging the prospects of supply cuts within...