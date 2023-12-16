Zeekr's new EV battery can take you 500km from only a 15-minute charge

Chinese electric vehicle maker Zeekr, which currently produces the 001 and Zeekr X EV models, has lifted the lid on what the media is already dubbing its 'Golden Battery' technology, which has the capability of charging at speeds of up to 500kW. Currently, some of the fastest speeds on offer hit 360kW, with only a select few vehicles capable of accepting that rate of electrons. But Zeekr says this new lithium-ion phosphate (LFP) battery cell and pack technology will support vehicles sporting 800V architecture in charging at previously unseen speeds. In fact, the Chinese brand claims an electric vehicle equipped...