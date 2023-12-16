The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

US-China science pact renewal 'not a given' -US envoy

December 16, 2023
U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns said on Friday he had started talks with Beijing on renewing a landmark scientific cooperation agreement, and while the deal needed to be modernized, prospects for a new one were uncertain. Controversy over the renewal of the U.S.-China Science and Technology Agreement (STA) - the first accord between the two countries signed in 1979 after the official establishment of diplomatic ties - has grown amid U.S. accusations of China's theft of U.S. scientific and commercial achievements. The U.S. State Department in August sought a six-month extension to the pact that was set to expire...
