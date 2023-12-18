The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Even if you don’t get a Vision Pro, 2024 may be the year you get a VR headset. Here’s why:

December 18, 2023
Source: phonearena.com phonearena.com
News Snapshot:
The Vision Pro is about to release Vision Pro VR headset The elephant in the room: the Quest 3 The Meta Quest store is home to the biggest library of VR apps and games It can entertain you in standalone mode, but it can also link up with a PC It has banger cutting-edge features like Full Body Synthesis, which basically allows for full body tracking without any external trackers: a first of its kind Finally allows for impressive mixed-reality features, with even more expected to come in 2024 All of that for about $500 Quest 3 far If you...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter