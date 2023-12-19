Apple stock slips as company halts Apple Watch sales

Shares of Apple (AAPL) fell more than 1% before slightly rebounding on Monday after the company said it will halt sales of its Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 in the coming days. Apple will remove the watches from its online stores by the afternoon of Dec. 21 and from physical stores off store shelves by Dec. 24. The decision to pull the watches comes after the International Trade Commission (ITC) granted medical device maker Masimo (MASI) cease-and-desist and limited exclusion orders preventing Apple from importing and selling the Series 9 and Ultra 2 in the U.S....