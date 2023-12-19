North Korea fires ICBM after condemning US 'war' moves

North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile on Monday that has a range to hit anywhere in the United States, said South Korea and Japan, marking its second launch in hours as Pyongyang condemned a U.S.-led show of force as "war" moves. The missile has a potential to travel more than 15,000 km (9,300 miles), meaning it can reach anywhere in Japan and the mainland United States, Japan's Parliamentary Vice Minister of Defence Shingo Miyake said. The U.N. Security Council is due to meet on Tuesday at the request of the U.S. and other states to discuss the launch. South...