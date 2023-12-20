White House backs industry effort to standardize Tesla’s EV charging plugs

Open this photo in gallery: Tesla electric vehicles are charged at a charging station in Anaheim, Calif., June 9.Jae C. Hong/The Associated Press The White House is lending its support to an auto industry effort to standardize Tesla’s electric vehicle charging plugs for all EVs in the United States, part of a broad effort to stimulate their sales to help combat climate change. More than 1 million EVs have been sold in the United States in 2023, a record, but that pace still lags behind sales in such countries as China and Germany. One key reason is that the limited...