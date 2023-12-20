Here’s a rapid-fire update on all 33 stocks in Cramer's portfolio

Here's a rapid-fire update on all the stocks in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust, the portfolio we use for the CNBC Investing Club. Jim ran through each stock Tuesday during our December Monthly Meeting. Apple : In 2024, revenue from Apple's services division is poised to take centerstage, which would serve as a reminder to skeptical investors how important the growth of that business has been to the stock in recent years. Next year may also be filled with chatter about Apple's new mixed-reality headset, but Jim said not to expect commercial success right away even though it's a high-quality piece...