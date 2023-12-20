Brazil lawsuits link JBS to destruction of Amazon in protected area, seek millions in damages

Open this photo in gallery: The main entrance of the meat processing company JBS in Porto Velho, Rondonia state, Brazil, on July 12.Andre Penner/The Associated Press Meat processing giant JBS SA and three other slaughterhouses are facing lawsuits seeking millions of dollars in environmental damages for allegedly purchasing cattle raised illegally in a protected area in the Brazilian Amazon. The lawsuits, filed December 5 to 12 by the western Brazilian state of Rondonia, target the exploitation of a protected area known as Jaci-Parana, once rainforest but now mostly transformed into grassland by decades of misuse by land-grabbers, loggers and cattle...