The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000
Search
Close this search box.

Buy these three ETFs that will help you diversify internationally

July 9, 2024
Source: theglobeandmail.com theglobeandmail.com
News Snapshot:
Open this photo in gallery: Pedestrians stand in front of an electronic board displaying the numbers of the Tokyo Stock Exchange share price in Tokyo on June 17.KAZUHIRO NOGI/Getty Images Most Canadian investors have a “homer” bias. Their portfolios are heavily overweighted to Canadian companies. While it’s true local companies are more familiar, this home-country bias is not a good way to maximize your returns. Rather, it’s a fast trip to investing mediocrity. Most investors are familiar with, and practise, basic portfolio diversification. That’s the process of distributing your money among the three broad asset categories: equities, fixed income and...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2024 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter