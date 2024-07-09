Nepalese restaurant opening second Vancouver location

Owners of a popular local spot "thrilled to announce" a second destination for Nepalese and Indo-Chinese food Downtown Vancouver will soon welcome a new restaurant called Saino. Saino is readying the space at 622 W Pender St. for its concept, which will focus on Nepalese and Indo-Chinese dishes. The restaurant marks the second Vancouver location for the group behind Momo Hut on Fraser Street (which rebranded in 2023 from Cafe Kathmandu). Its operators have been serving Nepalese food since 2006, though the business took a seven-year break starting in 2016 and moved from Commercial Drive to 6372 Fraser St. where...