Uranium stock valuations with the spot price in a holding pattern

What are we looking for? The World Nuclear Association projects demand for uranium to rise to 130,000 tonnes by 2040, nearly double current demand. It also forecasts mine supply to top out at 85,000 tonnes a decade from now. There are 440 reactors around the world, with 60 under construction and 110 in the planning stages. With that backdrop, what are we seeing for stock valuations in this industry? Spot pricing This January, the spot price for uranium moved above the US$106-a-pound mark – the first time since 2007 that it has topped US$100. That run-up in price happened when...