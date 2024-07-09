How the iPhone 16 with AI could send Apple's market value to $4T

Key Takeaways Apple could be on track to reach a $4 trillion market capitalization with the artificial intelligence (AI) iPhone 16 upgrade cycle coming, Wedbush analysts said. The analysts said the iPhone 16 supercharged with AI could bring a "golden upgrade cycle" for Apple. Apple's recently announced iOS 18 with Apple Intelligence and OpenAI partnership are also expected to create monetization opportunities and increase share value. Apple (AAPL)could be on the path to a $4 trillion market capitalization as an iPhone upgrade cycle approaches, driven by the iPhone 16 supercharged with artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, according to Wedbush analysts. Apple's...