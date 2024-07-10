Samsung debuts Galaxy Flip 6 and Fold 6 smartphones in generative AI push

Samsung on Wednesday took the wraps off of its latest foldable smartphones during its Unpacked event in Paris, France. The Google (GOOG, GOOGL) Android-powered phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, are a key differentiator for Samsung in its long-running battle with Apple (AAPL) for global smartphone supremacy. Samsung, like Apple, is making its generative AI offerings a major selling point for both of the phones. Starting at $1,099 for the Z Flip 6 and $1,899 for the Z Fold 6, both phones are $100 more expensive than their predecessors, putting them squarely in the premium...