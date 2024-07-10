One of the biggest revolutions in the modern video game industry has taken place almost out of sight of your average console gamer. The rise of the free-to-play gacha game, in which you pay either real or in-game money for randomised bundles of characters and weapons, has been meteoric in the Chinese market, dominated by publishers such as miHoYo, NetEase and Yostar. The most successful such games, including Genshin Impact, Arknights and Another Eden, have tens of millions of players, mostly on smartphones, and draw vast incomes from those willing to pay to complete their collections of in-game items. Recently,...