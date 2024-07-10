Stock market today: Asian shares are mixed as Japan's Nikkei 225 hits a new high, with eyes on Fed

Shares were mixed in Asia, while Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index closed at another record high Wednesday as investors awaited further comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell before Congress. The Japanese benchmark gained 0.6% to end trading at 41,831.99. It also had a record close on Tuesday, and hit an all-time high of 41,889.16 during the day Wednesday. The Nikkei 225 has advanced nearly 30% in the past year and is up 5% in the past three months. Investors have been snapping up technology-related shares as enthusiasm builds over the potential of artificial intelligence. Export-oriented companies have also seen strong...